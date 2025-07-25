Third known human case of West Nile Virus in Colorado found in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) has announced that someone in Pueblo County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This comes after two additional people tested positive for the virus in Adams County earlier this week.

According to the health department, West Nile Virus takes 2-14 days after a bite to develop in the body. West Nile can cause fever, meningitis, and encephalitis, and has the potential to cause long-term illness and disabilities.

Serious symptoms include:



fever

fatigue

headache

muscle weakness

rash

stiff neck

changed mental state

If you have any of these symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito, seek medical attention.

“It is very important for every individual to take precautions to avoid mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus illness."



“West Nile virus can be very serious, and in this case, has led to a hospitalization.” Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment

The PDPHE asks that community members protect themselves by following the Four D's:



Drain standing water around your house weekly. Remember to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys, and puddles.

standing water around your house weekly. Remember to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys, and puddles. Dusk and Dawn are when mosquitoes are most active. Limit outdoor activities and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.

are when mosquitoes are most active. Limit outdoor activities and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times. Deet is an effective ingredient to look for in insect repellents. Always follow label instructions carefully.

is an effective ingredient to look for in insect repellents. Always follow label instructions carefully. Dress in long sleeves and pants in areas where mosquitoes are active.

For weekly updates and additional information on West Nile virus, visit CDPHE's website.

