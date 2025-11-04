The Salvation Army's Family Hope Center reopening five shelter rooms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Salvation Army's Family Hope Center in Colorado Springs is reopening five shelter rooms as the overnight temperatures continue to drop.

This is all thanks to $50,000 raised by the Colorado Springs Rotary Club.

Earlier this year, the organization was forced to close 15 of their 31 rooms, as well as lay off 10 staff members due to a $1 million budget shortfall. The shortfall is due to a surge in demand for services and rising operational costs, according to The Salvation Army.

The organization says the Rotary Club's fundraising effort helped push The Salvation Army "over the finish line" in their mission to keep families warm this winter.

The Salvation Army says they supported more than 277 families last year, and 133 of them moved into stable housing solutions.

