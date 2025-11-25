The Salvation Army asking for pie donations for Free Community Holiday Meal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Salvation Army Colorado Springs Corps is asking for pie donations for their Free Community Holiday Meal on Thanksgiving Day.

The organization says their regular holiday pie sponsor fell through. They are now asking for any flavor pies that are cooked, store-bought and sealed. Frozen and/or homemade pies will not be accepted.

You can drop-off pies on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Colorado Springs Corps on Yuma Street, which is located near the intersection of North Circle Drive and Galley Road.

The Salvation Army says their goal is to have 500 pies for the Thanksgiving Day meal.

___

How the whole blood program is helping southern Coloradans The first ever Colorado whole blood program started with UCHealth and the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Then this past summer, it expanded to Teller County where it's proving important to rural emergencies. How the whole blood program is helping southern Coloradans

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.