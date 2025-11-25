The Salvation Army asking for pie donations for Free Community Holiday Meal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Salvation Army Colorado Springs Corps is asking for pie donations for their Free Community Holiday Meal on Thanksgiving Day.
The organization says their regular holiday pie sponsor fell through. They are now asking for any flavor pies that are cooked, store-bought and sealed. Frozen and/or homemade pies will not be accepted.
You can drop-off pies on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Colorado Springs Corps on Yuma Street, which is located near the intersection of North Circle Drive and Galley Road.
The Salvation Army says their goal is to have 500 pies for the Thanksgiving Day meal.
