'The Pueblo Turkey Giveaway' happening Tuesday at Outpost Harley-Davidson

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — 'The Pueblo Turkey Giveaway' is happening Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Outpost Harley-Davidson.

The giveaway is happening at the store, which is located on North Elizabeth Street near Ridge Drive.

Around 400 turkey baskets are expected to be handed out, one per family. The meals were provided with help from local businesses and nonprofits.

The giveaway aims to help feed those less fortunate for Thanksgiving in the Steel City.

There will be coffee and donuts in the lobby, as well as live music.

