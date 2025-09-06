Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place teen shelter displaced by 'funding challenges'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs shelter for teens called The Place has shut the doors to its 24/7 shelter services.

“Given the funding challenges we face, we must focus our resources on programs that reach the greatest number of youth and provide the strongest long-term outcomes,” said Mimi Brown, Board Chair of the PLACE. “This was not an easy decision, but it ensures we remain on solid financial and operational footing.” 

Other services for teens continue with the hope the shelter will return.___

