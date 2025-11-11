'The Neighbors Pantry' offers hope amid food assistance concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs mother turned concern about potential federal food assistance cuts into community action, creating a neighborhood food pantry that's helping families in need.

When headlines warned that federal food assistance programs might face funding shortages in November, K Harris didn't wait to see what would happen.

The West Rockrimmon Boulevard community member took matters into her own hands, building what she calls "The Neighbors Pantry" right in her front yard.

Harris knows firsthand what food insecurity feels like. Her family once relied on SNAP benefits during difficult times.

"We would have $40 in the bank for another week and a half and that was for everything," said Harris.

That memory sparked the idea for the community pantry, modeled after the popular 'Little Free Library' concept, but focused on food instead of books.

"This felt like an easy real way to do something immediately," said Harris.

Harris mentioned her idea to her husband just one day before Halloween. Within a week, he had built the pantry using materials they already had at home.

"This came from a like a record cabinet, he utilized some old scrap wood and some hinges he already had laying around and that's how it came to be," said Harris.

Since opening, the shelves have been filled with the following:



canned goods

baby formula, pet food and hygiene products.

Harris specifically stocks items that SNAP benefits don't typically cover.

"Those things tend to be more expensive and those are things that are not covered by SNAP most of the time and there is no assistance for that, but it is a critical need," said Harris.

Word about the pantry has spread through neighbors and social media platforms like TikTok, drawing visitors from across the Colorado Springs area.

Careli, who relies on SNAP benefits after losing his job three months ago, discovered the pantry through TikTok. His temporary benefits have helped him stay afloat while securing new employment, but he still faces challenges.

"Without the SNAP benefits, you know, the rent is already... about $1,500," said Careli.

After finding four different food banks nearly empty, Careli made the 30-minute drive from Fountain to West Rockrimmon Boulevard to visit Harris's pantry.

"We figured, you know, this might be empty by the time we get to it, but here I am able to see that there's actually (a) large variety of food," said Careli.

For Harris, helping community members like Careli represents the pantry's core mission.

"If you have a need and there's no other way for you to get it filled,... we will give you what we have," said Harris.

