‘Thank you': Community replaces water heater for Colorado Springs senior couple

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One unexpected expense can quickly push a family into crisis, especially those living on a fixed income.

That’s what happened to James Hughes and his wife after their water heater suddenly broke, leaving them without hot water for a month.

“There was water coming out of it,” said Hughes.

Replacing the unit would have cost between $1,600 and $2,000. It was money the retired couple couldn't afford.

“I realized it was a lot more money to get one in than we had resources for,” said Hughes.

Without hot water, everyday tasks became a challenge. The couple boiled water to wash dishes and took sponge baths at their friends'.

“To do dishes, we had to boil water and wash them by hand,” said Hughes. “For showers, we had to take sponge baths.”

When their friend Courtney Carter learned about their situation, she knew she had to act.

“That’s a health and safety issue,” said Carter. “Normally, we’d do whatever we could to help, but we couldn’t afford it either. So, I decided I was going to reach out to every possible person.”

Carter contacted more than 40 organizations, including News5, asking for help. News5 then reached out to Silver Key Senior Services to see if any resources were available.

After reviewing the couple’s financial situation, Silver Key determined the case qualified for emergency assistance. Using emergency funds and working with a local home repair partner, the organization was able to act quickly.

“A woman named Tina from Silver Key reached out and got all the basic information,” said Hughes.

The very next morning, the help arrived.

“At 8 a.m., there was a knock on my door,” said Hughes. “It was the same service, but this time they had a new water heater. I thought, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’”

Jason DeaBueno, CEO of Silver Key Senior Services, says cases like this are becoming more common. It was not necessarily among people living in poverty, but those just above the income threshold.

“In reality, all the expenses around them have changed,” said DeaBueno. “Utilities go up, rents go up, HOA fees continue to go up.”

DeaBueno says Silver Key uses an evaluation process to determine when emergency funds are needed.

He also says families should step in before a small problem becomes a major crisis.

“We want to connect proactively with people who are on middle income,” said DeaBueno. “Maybe help with budgeting support before it becomes a crisis.”

For Hughes and his wife, the support meant more than just restored hot water.

“I think you guys are great just for caring,” said Hughes. “There’s so much going on in the news you could focus on, but you took the time. Silver Key was so responsive.”

He had one final message for everyone who helped.

“All of you are nothing short of amazing," said Hughes.

