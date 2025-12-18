Tenant associations bargain with Colorado Springs Housing Authority

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In what is being touted as a first instance of collective bargaining between a landlord and a group of tenants in Colorado Springs, two tenant associations are announcing an agreement with the Colorado Springs Housing Authority (CSHA).

A news release issued by the Acacia Park Tenants Association (APTA) and Centennial Plaza Tenants Association (CPTA), in collaboration with Colorado Springs Tenants (COST) states the tenant associations met with CSHA on Dec. 10. The tenant associations are reporting CSHA has agreed that it will:

1. Install cameras on every floor of both buildings in 2026. Their contractor will provide locations on each floor of both buildings.

2. Provide a copy of the security report to the tenant association.

3. Install door sensor alarms on fire escape doors at Acacia Park, ordering the parts to do so right after this week.

4. Request fire safety talks from CSFD at each building once per year.

5. Install fire stops over ranges in all buildings.

6. Conduct building meetings hosted by CSHA and tenant association twice per year.

7. Instruct staff to call tenants back to confirm work orders that were left via voicemail.

8. Conduct an evaluation of the issues with water pressure and heat at Acacia Park and have Amanda send out the report that they create ASAP.

9. Talk to IT about the possibility of installing Wi-Fi in common areas within 30 daysPresent the draft handbook revisions written by the tenant associations to the CSHA board at their January meeting

10. Present the proposal for a 2nd tenant representative on the CSHA board at their January meeting

11. Present the draft handbook revisions written by the tenant associations to the CSHA board at their January meeting. a. Recommend the addition of a grievance policy to the Centennial Plaza handbook.

"While both associations are grateful to CSHA for coming to the bargaining table, we know that more changes need to happen in these buildings," part of a news release from the tenant associations reads. "CSHA certainly didn’t give us everything we were looking for, but we are excited that a dialogue was started. This is only the first step in us gaining agency over our housing."

The groups rallied in October calling for better conditions. News5 has reached out to CSHA for comment on the agreement.

The Colorado Springs Housing Authority (CSHA) is a public agency that provides affordable housing and housing assistance to low- and moderate-income residents in the Colorado Springs area. It works to promote stable communities by managing public housing, administering Housing Choice Vouchers, and supporting programs that help people achieve housing stability and self-sufficiency.

