Ten down, ten to go: A decade of 2C paving in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 10th season of 2C paving in Colorado Springs will end in just weeks.

2C is the voter approved .57 per dollar sales tax designated for repaving roads.

Over the past decade the tax has brought in nearly $500 million over the last ten years for paving projects.

So far, the city has repaired or repaved around 2,000 miles of local roads.

“2,000 is still only just under 35% of our total system. So we have a pretty large path ahead of us to still pave,” said Colorado Springs Public Works, Operations Manager, Bryan Wilson.

2C paving will continue for another ten years.

Last year, Colorado Springs voters approved the extension by a large margin.

