Team RWB is holding a toy ruck to Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An organization founded by veterans is going above and beyond to make Christmas extra special for patients at Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.

Team Red White and Blue (RWB) is hosting their 9th annual toy ruck this Friday. If you want to take part, you can email John.reyes@teamrwb.org. You can also register through the Team RWB App by clicking here.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 19 (arrive at 10:45 a.m., route starts at 11 a.m.)

WHERE: Start at 1605 Briargate Parkway, end at Children's Hospital

WHAT: Mission route is about 3 to 4 miles. All toys must be new. Arrive early to pack the toys into your rucks/bags. More info on the RWB app. Stroller friendly route, dogs welcome but must be leashed

WHY: To ensure kids at Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, have a special Christmas!

This will mark the 9th annual toy ruck for Team RWB.

"What can we do in a community?" Ret. Army Sgt. 1st Class Reyes asked. "Like we can't change the world... right? But we can definitely change the community and be surrounded by positive people, and we do that by trying to bring smiles to these kids."

Reyes is a Purple Heart recipient and is Team RWB's coordinator.

"Everyone's smiling," Reyes said of the toy ruck. "Everyone's there for a great cause, you know, you put your personal beliefs aside, whatever beliefs you guys got, or we have... you get used to that in the military, right? You hang out with everybody. But we have one come and go in and bring smiles to these kids."

