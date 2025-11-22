Swisspod Unveils World’s Largest Hyperloop Test Track in Pueblo

Swisspod Technologies unveiled a major milestone Friday at PuebloPlex, giving the public and invited guests an exclusive first look at what the company says is now the largest hyperloop test track in the world.

“This is the largest hyperloop test track in the world,” said Denis Tudor, CEO and co-founder of Swisspod Technologies.

The company demonstrated its Aerys 1 capsule during a live test, reaching speeds Tudor said are currently unmatched by other hyperloop developers.

“We reached like the equivalent of more or less 65 miles an hour,” he said. Tudor added that the team plans to increase power in future tests. “We’re going to punch it even harder in the next couple of weeks.”

Swisspod’s approach centers on a custom propulsion system the company developed in-house. “The most important technology we have is this propulsion system that accelerates very fast vehicles,” Tudor said. “This is unique… and we patented [it].”

The infrastructure at PuebloPlex will continue to grow, Tudor said, eventually forming a full loop across 43 acres. “The next steps would be to complete the whole test track… get the loop and just go around like on 43 acres of land, equivalent of 25 football stadiums,” he said.

A Boost for Pueblo and Colorado

Colorado leaders say the project marks a turning point for Pueblo’s economic development.

“This is going to bring international attention to Pueblo,” said U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet. He also emphasized the potential for long-term job growth. “These are high-paying jobs, and the local students throughout Southern Colorado will have the opportunity… to get the skills to be able to train and be able to work not just here but with suppliers throughout the region.”

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham said the investment aligns with the city’s broader redevelopment goals for the former Army depot. “It’s amazing to be able to have this property to do redevelopment and economic development in our community, which we all know is so needed,” she said.

Graham said the arrival of Swisspod is opening new possibilities. “Who knows — maybe Pueblo, Colorado, will be the hub of transportation for the United States,” she said.

Technology Behind the Innovation

Swisspod’s prototype capsule is powered by high-performance lithium-ion batteries manufactured by E-One Moli in Canada.

“Without the technology and the batteries, this kind of application just won’t happen,” said Frank So, the company’s executive vice president. “We are very proud to say that we have the batteries that are driving this type of unit.”

So said the company has spent decades perfecting consistent, high-power cells used in everything from electric vehicles to aerospace. “These inventions are what’s going to drive the future,” he said.

Community Reaction: ‘The Future Is Here’

Visitors, partners, and contractors who have worked on the project said watching the test run felt like witnessing history.

“It’s pretty cool to see how it started off just on paper… and now it’s real and they’re running it,” said John Doherty of H&L Pipe and Steel, which helped fabricate the tube segments.

Others said the demonstration made the potential of hyperloop travel feel suddenly tangible.

“It feels like we’re looking at the future and that’s really exciting,” said Bret Verna, who attended the event.

What Comes Next

Swisspod plans additional test runs and design improvements as construction continues. “We’re going to make some small amendments of the design here and there, but so far so good,” Tudor said. “We had a great test today, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Tudor said the company hopes the U.S. will take a leadership role in advancing hyperloop technology. “We’re still the best in terms of technology and results,” he said. “However, we kind of have to lead this race… and grow faster to make it even better.”

