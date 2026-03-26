Swire Coca-Cola breaks ground on a new manufacturing facility in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Gov. Jared Polis and Mayor Yemi Mobalade attended a groundbreaking this morning for a new Swire Coca-Cola manufacturing plant in Colorado Springs.

The facility will be built in the Peak Innovation Park, located just south of the Colorado Springs Airport. The project represents a $470 million investment in the Pikes Peak region and is expected to bring about 170 new jobs to the area.

"We're excited to celebrate over 170 good jobs that are coming to Colorado Springs... another huge success for economic development here in the Pikes Peak region," Polis said.

Mobalade said the decision to build on the southeast side of Colorado Springs will be a big help to that part of the city.

"This is what momentum looks like. This is what a growing and flourishing city looks like, and this is what it looks like when we move from announcement to action," Mobalade said.

Polis noted the new facility will create a ripple effect, generating jobs not only at the plant but also in shipping, retail, and restaurants.

Swire Coca-Cola already employs more than 1,000 people in Colorado at its Denver location. Speakers at the event said the deal to bring the new plant to Colorado Springs came together in less than a year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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