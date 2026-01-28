Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

SUV crashes into gas station in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

An SUV crashed directly through the front of the Circle K at Constitution and Powers yesterday. This report has the photos of the damage and the simple message from firefighters on how these crashes can be prevented.
An SUV Smashed Through the Front of This Colorado Springs Gas Station
Car vs Gas Station
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An SUV crashed into a gas station Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

SUV vs Gas Station

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Circle K near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Powers Boulevard.

CSFD says no injuries were reported.

SUV vs Gas Station

The department reminds you to slow down and pay attention.

___

Local rodeo community reacts to PRCA’s plan to move headquarters to Wyoming

After calling Colorado Springs home for decades, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is moving its headquarters to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Local rodeo community reacts to PRCA’s plan to move headquarters to Wyoming

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo