SUV crashes into gas station in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An SUV crashed into a gas station Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

Colorado Springs Fire Department

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Circle K near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Powers Boulevard.

CSFD says no injuries were reported.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

The department reminds you to slow down and pay attention.

