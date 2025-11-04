SUV crashes into Colorado Springs King Soopers Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An SUV crashed into a King Soopers Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

Colorado Springs Fire Department

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the location off West Uintah Street.

According to CSFD, six people suffered minor injuries, and they were treated at the scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the driver of the vehicle is cooperating. They say they are still investigating, but they are viewing the crash as an accident.

You can watch the updates CSPD providing on the crash below:

CSFD is asking you to avoid the area while first responders are at the scene.

The department says they are assessing the structural integrity of the building, and hazmat is on scene testing the air quality because the SUV involved was an electric vehicle.

CSFD says they are not seeing any major risks, but they are being cautious.

King Soopers released the following statement regarding this incident:

"We are saddened to hear of the unfortunate incident that occurred at our store located at 1750 W. Uintah St. We are cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident. The safety and well-being of our customers and associates remain our top priority and will continue to guide all our decisions. At this time the store is currently closed." King Soopers

