Suspects sought after gun shop robbed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Detectives are asking for help with identifying suspects after a gun shop was robbed in Colorado Springs' Cimarron Hills area last week.

The robbery happened Sept. 16 just before 3:30 a.m. at Springs Armory on Waynoka Road near N. Powers and Palmer Park boulevards.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center was notified of a security alarm at the firearms business. Deputies say surveillance video shows a blue sedan driving in front of the business then four suspects walking toward the front doors.

Authorities say they broke the glass and entered the building, stealing several items.

The suspects then left the building through the back and took off in the vehicle.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Colorado Springs police have recovered the vehicle, which was reported stolen. It's unclear how much was stolen from the business.

Deputies are asking residents and business owners with surveillance nearby between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. that night to contact them. Anyone with information can call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

Investigators released several photos of the suspects:

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

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