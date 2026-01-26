Suspects caught on camera stealing urn from Colorado home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo family is pleading for help after two people broke into the home and stole an urn filled with the ashes of their loved one.

The brazen crime was carried out on Jan. 21 at 3:45 p.m. at a home along Brothers Lane near Pueblo East High School

Videos shared with News5 show two people rushing into the house, and in a matter of minutes, they leave with several objects at a rushed pace before getting in a car and driving away. You can view the videos at the top of this article along with a still photo of the suspects. Pueblo Police confirmed the men in the video are considered burglary suspects, and they are working on identifying them.

Police couldn't share the estimated value of the items stolen, but the family cares more about one object than anything else. The two people in the video snatched an urn with the ashes of Julian Sierra's grandfather inside.

"Please be looking out for his urn," Julian Sierra posted to social media. "Someone has to know something... we are so hurt by this... he was taken from us once... and now he was taken a second time."

Julian and his mother believe they may have been targeted by someone they know, but they don't recognize the two people in the video. They are asking anyone with information to come forward; they just want the ashes of Julian's grandfather back.

For more photos of the suspects, click here for Julian's post to social media. News5 chose to cover this story after a viewer sent us Julian's post asking for help.

If you have information that can help, you're asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2538 and reference case number 26-008099.

___

Violence in Minnesota leads to nationwide protests, including Downtown Colorado Springs Hundreds of demonstrators turned up outside of city hall in Colorado Springs, protesting the killing of another American citizen by ICE agents. Violence in Minnesota leads to nationwide protests, including Downtown Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.