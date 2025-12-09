Suspect shot by police in Alamosa Monday night

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — A man considered a suspect by police was shot by an officer in Alamosa Monday night.

The City of Alamosa posted a news release to social media detailing what they say happened. According to the release, police were called to a domestic violence call at about 6:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. 6th St. The neighborhood is on the west side of the city.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered a suspect attempting to evade apprehension," the news release from the City of Alamosa reads. "Officers initiated de-escalation attempts when the suspect brandished a knife, but the suspect did not comply with the officers commands. A taser was deployed on multiple occasions without effect. The suspect ran toward the officers while armed with the knife. One officer discharged their handgun several times, striking the suspect."

After officers rendered medical aid, the suspect was taken to the hospital the release adds. The shooting is now being investigated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The name of the suspect had not been released when this article was last updated on Tuesday morning.

