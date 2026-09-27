Suspect arrested after injuring officer, resisting arrest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was arrested after resisting arrest and injuring an officer on Saturday, Colorado Springs police say.

The department says officers were investigating a disturbance on E. Las Vegas Street near S. Circle Drive where someone was blocking traffic. Officers learned the person had a warrant for their arrest.

Police say the suspect, Kortni Sulzen, 33, resisted the arrest and was carried by officers to the patrol car.

Once they arrived at the jail, Sulzen was told to get out of the vehicle but refused and moved away from the officer. The officer got into the cruiser to get Sulzen out. Sulzen then kicked the officer twice, police say.

The officer closed the door and waited for deputies to remove the suspect. Deputies got the Sulzen, who was admitted into the jail.

The officer suffered some injuries but remained on duty.

Sulzen was not hurt, police say.

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