Survey shows most are unaware midwives offer care outside of pregnancy and birth

(KOAA) — A new survey conducted by The Ohio State University shows that only 1 in 5 are aware that midwives can provide women's annual gynecology exams, information that could be useful if someone is struggling to set up an appointment.

The survey found that while some services, such as pregnancy and birth support and water births were identified correctly as midwife services by over half of adults, other services, like medication management, menopause care and annual women’s health exams are known by far fewer. Among those lesser-known services, there are no significant differences by gender, meaning both men and women are equally unaware of the full breadth of women’s health services provided by midwives.

"Midwives don't just care for pregnant women, they do cradle to the grave type family medicine as well," Dr. Norma Nehren, the Chief Medical Officer for the Pueblo Community Health Center, said."From contraception to preventive care, problem care, menopausal symptoms, managing a lot of our gynecological needs... they do a great job coordinating care for the women that we take care of.”

Dr. Nehren pointed out that she has heard of OBGYN shortages in southern Colorado. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the United States is expected to face a significant shortage of OBGYNs in the next five years.

"Midwives bring a whole host of skills and talents to the care that they give, and they're very qualified,” Dr. Nehren said of anyone seeing a midwife in place of an OBGYN for an annual exam. “If there's something that's really complex, well, we collaborate with our OBGYN colleagues to make sure that we've got that higher level for complex care. But you know, midwives bring care that is holistic. It's very relationship-centered, and most of them have that empathy that you're looking for."

Dr. Nehren added that an annual exam is critical for every woman.

“As women, you know, we tend to take care of other people all the time and put ourselves last," Dr. Nehren explained. "This is part of taking care of other people is getting our preventive exams and making sure that we stay healthy so we can be there for others.”

