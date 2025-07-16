Submit photos for a chance to be featured in the 2026 'Discover COS Calendar'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you have an eye for nature, the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department needs you. Organizers are putting together the 13th edition of the 'Discover COS Calendar,' and they're having a photo contest.

This year's theme is 'Rooted in the Outdoors.' Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation aims to highlight the city's many open spaces, which is why they are looking for photos of landscapes and how people celebrate them.

You have until 5 p.m. on September 5 to submit your photos. The city will announce the winners in October.

"I think one of the huge things this calendar does is celebrates our local artists," said April Allen, Marketing Specialist with Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation. "We have amazing photographers in the city, and so, we take this calendar and... not only showcase all of our amazing landscapes, our properties, and, you know, all the things that make artists... so special, but it's celebrating those local artists."

Instead of selling the calendars for a set price this year, they are selling them for a suggested donation of $15. The money raised will go towards planting trees at Snyder Quarry, which is located next to Williams Canyon near Manitou Springs.

To submit your photos, you can email calendar@coloradosprings.gov. You can also drop them off or mail them to 1401 Recreation Way, which is located near the I-25 and Uintah Street interchange.

For more information on submission guidelines, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

