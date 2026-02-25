Sublime and Dierks Bentley among Ford Amphitheater's concert lineup in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Ford Amphitheater 2026 concert lineup is starting to take shape!

Sublime is coming to Colorado Springs to play at the Ford on Aug. 6, and tickets go on sale Thursday. Click here to purchase tickets.

The amphitheater was just named Top West Coast Amphitheater on Billboard's 2026 Top Music Venues list.

On top of Sublime, a number of other big-name bands will be coming to play in Olympic City USA with the Rocky Mountains in the backdrop:

Thursday, May 14, 2026 : John Mulaney with Fred Armisen and Mike Birbiglia

: John Mulaney with Fred Armisen and Mike Birbiglia Friday, June 5, 2026 : Yo-Yo Ma with the Colorado Symphony, with Peter Oundjian, Music Director

: Yo-Yo Ma with the Colorado Symphony, with Peter Oundjian, Music Director Thursday, June 18, 2026 : O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw and Phantom Planet

: O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw and Phantom Planet Thursday, July 2, 2026 : Dierks Bentley with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Cole Goodwin

: Dierks Bentley with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Cole Goodwin Saturday, August 1, 2026 : The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers with Southhall

: The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers with Southhall Thursday, August 6, 2026 : Sublime

: Sublime Saturday, August 8, 2026 : Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS

: Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS Friday, August 14, 2026 : Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas with special guest Theo Lawrence

: Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas with special guest Theo Lawrence Saturday, September 5, 2026: Brantley Gilbert

Click here for tickets and more.

