Sublime and Dierks Bentley among Ford Amphitheater's concert lineup in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Ford Amphitheater 2026 concert lineup is starting to take shape!
Sublime is coming to Colorado Springs to play at the Ford on Aug. 6, and tickets go on sale Thursday. Click here to purchase tickets.
The amphitheater was just named Top West Coast Amphitheater on Billboard's 2026 Top Music Venues list.
On top of Sublime, a number of other big-name bands will be coming to play in Olympic City USA with the Rocky Mountains in the backdrop:
- Thursday, May 14, 2026: John Mulaney with Fred Armisen and Mike Birbiglia
- Friday, June 5, 2026: Yo-Yo Ma with the Colorado Symphony, with Peter Oundjian, Music Director
- Thursday, June 18, 2026: O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw and Phantom Planet
- Thursday, July 2, 2026: Dierks Bentley with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Cole Goodwin
- Saturday, August 1, 2026: The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers with Southhall
- Thursday, August 6, 2026: Sublime
- Saturday, August 8, 2026: Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS
- Friday, August 14, 2026: Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas with special guest Theo Lawrence
- Saturday, September 5, 2026: Brantley Gilbert
Click here for tickets and more.
