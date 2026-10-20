Students encouraged to apply to college during Colorado Free Application Days

DENVER — Colorado students can apply to college for free this week. The ninth annual Colorado Free Application Days is happening Tuesday through Thursday.

The three-day event allows students to apply to all 31 public colleges and universities as well as many private institutions in the state with waived fees to remove financial barriers for those looking to further their education.

“Colorado Free Application Days encourages more students and learners to take the next step towards a successful education and career journey. Last year more than 70,000 Coloradans submitted an application, saving Coloradans $2.4 million in application fees,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “I encourage all Coloradans considering college or career training to take advantage of Free Application Days and explore options, submit applications for free, and move closer to achieving their goals.”

All Colorado residents can apply to undergraduate programs including associate degrees, bachelor's degrees, certifications and other eligible credentials at participating institutions.

The Colorado Department of Higher Education has fee waiver instructions on its website. Instructions vary by institution.

Community colleges and area technical colleges waive application fees year-round. Several other institutions have permanently removed application fees for Colorado residents.

“Pursuing education beyond high school can be a transformative step for learners at every stage of life,” CDHE Executive Director JB Holston said in a statement. “Whether students are graduating from high school, returning to college, or seeking new skills for today’s workforce, this initiative helps more Coloradans explore their options, take the next step, and build a strong foundation for long-term success.”

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