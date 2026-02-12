Student bit by Custer County Sheriff's Office K-9 during basketball game

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A student was bit by a K-9 with the Custer County Sheriff's Office during a basketball game earlier this month.

The incident happened at Custer County Schools on February 5 while deputies were providing routine security during a basketball game. The sheriff's office says K-9 Zara was accompanied by a deputy as part of standard presence.

During the event, the sheriff's office says several students ran outside the gym near the K-9 team, startling Zara. At that time, the sheriff's office says Zara bit a student, causing minor injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, neither the student nor the deputy realized the injury until a couple of minutes after the incident. They say the student was evaluated at a medical center, and they have offered to cover the medical expenses.

You can watch a video of the incident from the sheriff's office below:

According to the sheriff's office, Zara's vaccines are up to date. They also say the incident was reported to the Custer County Public Health Department, and Zara is under quarantine, which is required by state policy.

The sheriff's office say they are reviewing their policy of having K-9s at school events.

