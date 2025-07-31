Striking gold: Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

VICTOR, Colo. (KOAA) — The last active gold mine in Colorado sits in Victor, a historic mining city founded in 1891 that has seen its population decline drastically over the past several decades. Now, new grant money aims to help restore historic buildings and potentially reverse that trend.

Samuel Morrison and his wife, Karen, have operated the Victor Trading Company for 35 years, making brooms, prints and other handcrafted items.

"We're kind of used to running a business in a semi ghost town. We've been here 35 years," said Morrison.

For Morrison and other remaining businesses in town, help is on the way.

"The city was awarded a $50,000 Rural Economic Development Initiative grant to the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), and that's gonna be used for a facade improvement grant," said Bobby Tech, Victor City Administrator.

Tech says the city will match this grant with $25,000 of its own. The money will help building owners in town repair their blighted parts.

Morrison told me he hopes the money can go to fixing his storefront's windows, but says it's just one step. He believes the town needs a restaurant, and housing costs remain a significant barrier.

"There are jobs up here. They can't get people to fill them because nobody can afford to live here," said Morrison.

Tech says this year's funding is hopefully year one of many, suggesting that rebuilding could naturally attract more visitors.

"How can we help property owners help activate our community, and that can naturally lead to an increase in tourism," said Tech.

Blighted buildings aren't the only change coming to Victor. A second reading is scheduled Thursday that would rewrite the city's land use code. If passed, it could open the door to more kinds of housing that would make living in Victor more affordable.

