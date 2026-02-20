Stratton Meadows community 'cautiously optimistic' for new-look Meadows Park community center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Meadows Park Community Center in Colorado Springs' Stratmoor Hills neighborhood has been closed for more than four months, but the city is now seeking proposals to give the facility new life.

The community center closed late last year as a cost-saving measure, disappointing residents who both relied on its services and worked at the facility.

"I've been working on finding a job, haven't been able to do that," said Kirstien Anderson, a former employee at the center.

Brian Kates, the center’s former director, described the closure's impact: "It's kind of like the stages of grief you go through. The denial, the anger."

Now, the city is accepting proposals from organizations interested in leasing, purchasing, or operating the former community center for community-focused uses.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," says Kates.

The city has identified priority services, including youth programming, food and basic needs access, and senior services.

"The top priority should be providing the services wanted and needed by the Stratton Meadows community," says Kates.

However, some former employees and community members have concerns about the selection process.

Anderson expressed worry about the future operator selection.

"The worry is that whatever comes in here is not going to be necessarily the best service for the entire community," she says.

"My worry is they'll find a group that's willing to take the building off their hands, and it'll be a cost-saving measure,” adds Kates.

Community members emphasized the need for accessible services that serve the neighborhood's working-class population.

"It needs to be secular, it needs to be neutral, and it needs to be affordable," says Kates.

"These community members, they work at Dollar Tree, they work at McDonald's. They don't have $26-$30 an hour jobs that they can pay that pricetag. That's why the community really wants food resources, low-cost childcare, a place to gather,” says Anderson.

The city plans to review proposals in the spring.

