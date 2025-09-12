Step by step: Marking 9/11 on the Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS — On 9-11 first responders wearing all their gear were climbing the stairs of the World Trade Center’s two towers when the buildings collapsed.

In honor of those lives hundreds show up to climb the thousands of steps on The Incline in Manitou Springs.

The 2,768 steps up a mountain side serve as a way to remember and pay tribute to everyone who lost their lives during the September 11th attack.

The largest group was organized by the Manitou Springs Fire Department.

Firefighters and others with careers in public service climbed the incline in their heavy work gear.

Manitou Springs Fire Chief, Keith Buckmiller went to ground zero to help search through the rubble.

He points out many of the younger people who show up for the climb only know about the attacks from history lessons and accounts from people who experienced that day.

“That's part of us memorializing this so that they can have that conversation. So we have that teaching moment,” said Buckmiller.

It is a physically draining experience and at the same time unifying.

"It's just amazing out here. The atmosphere is awesome. The people--positivity. It's a great feeling,” said climber, Lars Larsen.___

