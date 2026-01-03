Steel City Art Works artists reflect Pueblo’s identity and creative future

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — As Steel City Art Works marks one year in its downtown Pueblo location, the focus isn’t just on the gallery, it’s on the artists whose work fills the walls and reflects the community they call home.

Every piece in the gallery is created by a local artist, and many say their work represents Pueblo’s history, culture and pride.

Painting Pueblo’s Neighborhoods and Outdoors

Artist Elissa Ball, who has lived in Pueblo since 1989, works primarily in acrylics and rice ink on rice paper. Her paintings often depict neighborhood homes and the Colorado outdoors.

“I do houses in the neighborhood,” said Ball. “I think I represent the Colorado outdoors a great deal.”

Ball says the gallery has helped keep her creating and connected to other artists.

“This place has made a huge difference,” she said. “Being around artists and other art people that are putting a lot of their life and soul into it is uplifting.”

Beyond her own artwork, Ball hopes to use art to support local youth. She is currently working on a mentorship program designed to help kids explore their identity through creativity.

“I really do believe that art is the avenue for Pueblo to grow,” said Ball. “Bringing people together and helping kids come to own who they are in Pueblo, that’s my goal.”

Sculpting Pueblo’s Personality

Sculptor Debrah McCormack, a retired physician, creates small, whimsical figures that reflect everyday life and local traditions. Her work includes playful sculptures made specifically for Pueblo events, including the city’s well-known Chili Festival.

“I make little boys in chili costumes and chili magnets,” said McCormack. “I do things like that that represent Pueblo and what we stand for.”

McCormack says Steel City Art Works is the only place she sells her art, and that the gallery immediately felt welcoming.

“When I first came in here, I was just so welcomed,” she said. “It was feeling like home.”

She describes Pueblo as a place that inspires her creativity.

“I just think that my art is representative of things fun,” said McCormack. “Pueblo is a fun place. It’s a comfortable place. It’s a lovely place to live.”

Still Lifes and Growth Through Community

Painter Lynette Green works primarily in oil, focusing on still lifes and floral paintings. After living in several cities, she says Pueblo’s art community has helped her grow creatively.

“There’s a large art community here,” said Green. “Getting into Steel City helped me broaden that community of other like-minded people.”

Green hopes visitors leave inspired whether to create art themselves or support local artists.

“I want them to maybe see something new,” she said. “Whether it inspires them to become an artist or to buy a piece of art.”

Supporting Local Artists and the Next Generation

Steel City Art Works Vice President Linda Cates says the gallery’s mission is to support local artists and make art accessible to the community.

“We always have an opportunity for someone to come in and share their art with the community and with the town,” said Cates. “When you support Steel City, you’re supporting the local artists.”

The gallery’s impact is already being felt by younger visitors. 13-year-old Devon Duran, who attended the gallery during First Friday Art Walk, said seeing the artwork inspired him to create more of his own.

“I like to paint and make stuff out of clay, so I love art,” said Duran. “It inspires me whenever I get home, maybe I can do a little bit more art than I normally do.”

As Steel City Art Works looks ahead, artists say the gallery remains a space where Pueblo’s creativity, culture and community continue to come together.

