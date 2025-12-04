STAY ON THE MAIN ROADS | Lawn care company's advice while driving in snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As slick road conditions continue across southern Colorado, both city and private plow crews are working to keep roads passable after Wednesday’s winter storm.

The City of Colorado Springs says the variability of a snowstorm makes it difficult to predict how much each storm will cost taxpayers. Everything from temperature and wind to how fast snow is falling can change the overall price.

Last winter, the city spent $2.1 million on snow removal, according to Corey Farkus, City of Colorado Springs public works operations and maintenance division manager.

That figure includes staffing, equipment, and materials like salt and deicer.

Farkus says smaller storms can sometimes be more expensive than large ones. A one-inch storm paired with single-digit temperatures can cost more than a 12-inch storm because deicer melts and then quickly refreezes, requiring crews to reapply materials multiple times.

Independent plow crews are also out during storms, working to clear driveways and neighborhood streets. Two brothers from the local company Western Land Works told News5 they witnessed multiple stalled vehicles and cars sliding through intersections as they headed to their route.

“Stay on the main roads and don’t try to take any cut-throughs because those are not plowed,” said Justin Saunders, owner of Western Land Works. “Those are not plowed at all. You will either get stuck or cause an accident.”

The owner says it's best to stay home during winter weather conditions like these but if you do have to go out, drive slowly and brake much sooner than you think you need to.

"This morning, there was a car that was rolled over. There were a couple fender-benders, a couple [of cars] that hit the median. One took down a light post and it crossed the whole street, so it slowed a lot of people down," Saunders said.

The City of Colorado Springs said the number of plow trucks deployed during a storm can range from as few as six to as many as 50, depending on the size and timing of the weather system.

