Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing kids ages 4 and 8

PALISADE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide endangered missing alert Tuesday night for two girls last seen in Palisade.

The CBI is asking the public to be on the lookout for 4-year-old Violet Akin and 8-year-old Hazel Hogarth. The girls are belived to be with their noncustodial parent 32-year-old Summer Townsend. They were last seen on foot in Palisade, the CBI added Summer doesn't have access to a vehicle or phone.

"Law enforcement is concerned for the children's safety," The CBI added.

If you see them, you are asked to call 911. If you have information that could help, please call 970-242-6707.

