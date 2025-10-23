State provides funds to keep Rocky Mountain National Park visitor centers open

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The State of Colorado announced they are providing funds to keep two visitor centers open at Rocky Mountain National Park during the government shutdown.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR)

Colorado Tourism Office (CTO)

Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT)

“Rocky Mountain National Park visitor centers are very important to helping all visitors stay informed, stay safe and enjoy nature,” said Governor Polis. "By taking this action, we are helping our local communities, and allowing visitors continued access into the park to enjoy the breathtaking vistas and activities Rocky Mountain National Park has to offer."

more than four million visitors

economic output of more than $888,000,000

supporting more than 7,000 jobs

“The tourism industry contributes $28.5 billion to Colorado’s economy and supports over 188,000 jobs across the state," said Eve Lieberman, OEDIT Executive Director. "Keeping Rocky Mountain National Park and these visitor centers open promotes a positive visitor experience, helps protect our state’s incredible public lands and supports a critical sector of our economy. We are proud to partner with the governor and the DNR to make this possible.”

Starting Thursday, the Beaver Meadows and Kawuneeche Visitor Centers will open for one week.

The state says DNR and CTO are splitting the $3,200 cost per day to keep the visitor centers open. The state also says if the shutdown is still in effect in a week, they have the option to continue the funding.

