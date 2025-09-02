State Parks are planning to stay busy well after Labor Day, as Colorado's fall tourism begins

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — As summer winds down at Mueller State Park in Teller County, large pockets of aspen trees are preparing to transform into fall colors in just a few short weeks. But the changing seasons bring more than just scenic beauty — they also shift how visitors approach their outdoor adventures.

"The younger families leave. The older families we can come in," said Norm Jensen, a regular visitor who has chosen the week after Labor Day for his "glamping" trip to Mueller for three consecutive years.

Jensen said he and his friend group have found their sweet spot for visiting the park.

"The last three years, we've come out to this exact same spot. My kids have grown. We'll come on Labor Day and spend the next week after," Jensen said.

This post-Labor Day travel pattern isn't unique to Jensen's group. Other parkgoers have discovered the benefits of visiting Colorado state parks after summer's unofficial end.

Simon Packman, who was fishing with his 2-year-old daughter Remi, said their family becomes more active in the cooler months.

"We tend to be more active in September and October," Packman said.

His daughter, Remi, proudly reported catching three rainbow trout during their visit.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has taken notice of these shifting visitor patterns. Mike Judd, Mueller State Park's senior ranger, said the park maintains consistent activity levels well into fall.

"We still have most of our summer staff on, we still are running most of our educational programs," Judd said.

According to Judd, Mueller State Park stays just as busy through September and into early October. While some visitors may avoid overnight camping when temperatures drop, day-use traffic remains strong.

The real shift in visitor numbers occurs when both cold weather and snow arrive.

"We stay steady from when we open the campgrounds in May through mid-October. That's when we start to close them, and then the drop-off happens," Judd said.

For those planning fall camping trips, Judd recommends booking campsites as early as possible — ideally six months prior to your planned travel date when reservations first become available.

