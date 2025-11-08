State of Colorado requests full SNAP benefits funding for November

COLORADO (KOAA) — On Friday, the State of Colorado submitted a request for SNAP participants to receive full payments for November.

The state says their SNAP payment vendor will work to get funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and load payments onto Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

If the request goes through, the state says more than 600,000 Coloradans who rely on SNAP benefits will receive full payments for this month.

“We are moving fast to make sure Coloradans aren’t going hungry. My administration and Colorado Department of Human Services will continue working to ensure SNAP food assistance is distributed as soon as possible so every household can stay healthy and nourished,” said Governor Jared Polis.

For individuals and families in need of food resources during the government shutdown, you can call 211, or visit Feeding Colorado's website.

___

Six transferred with minor injuries after SUV Crashes into King Soopers The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that 6 people were transported with minor injuries after a SUV ran through a King Soopers on Uintah and 19th Street in Colorado Springs. 6 Transferred with Minor Injuries After SUV Crashes into King Soopers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.