State gives Pueblo Community College funding to fill need in aviation industry

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Community College (PCC) is working to fill a big need in the aviation industry. The state is giving PCC more than $400,000 to train 45 students to be Aviation Maintenance Technicians.

For context, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the aviation industry needs to fill at least 12,000 of these jobs every year.

PCC will use the money to create the curriculum and buy the equipment for students.

"We are really excited to be selected by the state to do this because it is so important to our local community and because there isn't a lot of resources for higher education," said Dr. Chato Hazelbaker, PCC President. "...Getting students into a program like this is really good for the entire community."

PCC will use Pueblo Memorial Airport as its classroom. The college plans to start the program this fall and will give priority to people who work at the Comanche Power Plant, which is set to close in the coming years.

