COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) — A man is facing charges connected to a stabbing after Colorado Springs Police Homeless Operation Team (HOT) found the victim who hadn’t reported the crime.

According to police, officers with HOT saw a tent on posted private property near Uintah Street and North 19th Street. They say when they contacted the person inside, they had a visible injury to their arm.

Police say the victim downplayed his injuries but HOT officers worked with the victim and learned he had been stabbed. When medical arrived, they found the victim had multiple stab wounds to his upper torso as well as the visible injury to his arm.

Investigators say they were able to get video evidence showing the stabbing, which had happened the day before near a convenience store in the 1900 block of North 19th Street. They identified Bobby Walters Jr., 49, as the suspect.

Officers say when they took Walters into custody, he had a weapon they believed was used in the stabbing.

Walter is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and narcotics possession.

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