Springs Rescue Mission CEO to spend 24 hours on a bench to raise awareness and funds for homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — 24 hours on a bench- that's what Springs Rescue Mission CEO Travis Williams will be doing once again this October to bring awareness to homelessness in Colorado Springs and raise money for the local organization.

A livestream of the event will be available on the Springs Rescue Mission YouTube page and will take place from noon on Thursday, October 8 through Friday, October 9.

Happening at the Springs Rescue Mission campus along West Las Vegas Street, each hour for the 24-hour livestream, Williams will have an hour to talk with people about how the city can better address homelessness and get more people involved in taking action.

“We can't do this work alone,” said Williams in a news release. “The city, our police officers, employers, churches and the Mission each play a part in addressing homelessness. This gives us a chance to sit, listen to one another, and ask a simple question: what does it look like to love our neighbor well?”

Some of the guests will include individuals like Colorado State Senator Marc Snyder, City Council Member Lynette Crow-Iverson, guests, and graduates of Springs Rescue Mission programs.

News5's Liv Wood will also be in attendance to speak with Williams for one of the hours.

Watch our previous coverage from last year's event

The goal is to raise awareness and funding, as a local donor has pledged a $25,000 match if the community can raise $25,000 during the live stream.

For more information about the Springs Rescue Mission, click here.

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