Springs Rescue Mission CEO spends 24 hours on a park bench to spark conversations on homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A 24-hour mission is complete. Springs Rescue Mission President and CEO, Travis Williams, sat on a park bench in downtown Colorado Springs for 24 hours.

The goal was to create a space for people to share their thoughts on homelessness. Williams started at 1 p.m. Thursday, and the entire experience was livestreamed on YouTube.

“I hope this is a positive expression of community dialogue,” said Williams on Thursday.

Throughout the day and night, people from all walks of life joined him, from city leaders like Mayor Yemi Mobolade to residents who have personally experienced homelessness.

When night fell, the conversations didn’t stop. At 11:30 p.m., Williams spoke with Robert Worrall, who once lived on the streets.

“Springs Rescue Mission offered me a year-long program,” said Worrall.

By morning, fatigue set in. Williams said sleeping outside was not easy.

“You sleep with one eye open,” he said.

In 24 hours, Williams spoke with 24 people, each conversation unique, each story meaningful.

“One thing we talked about was how easy it is to generalize homelessness,” said Williams. “It’s such a broad term that covers so many unique individuals.”

Williams says he hopes this experience shows that meaningful change can start with something as simple as a conversation.

“The fact that we can have civil dialogue about really complicated topics,” said Williams. "Hopefully (it's) a testimony to what can happen not just locally, but throughout our country.”

