Sports betting revenue is surging in Colorado, what the money goes towards

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado's sports betting revenue is surging. New state figures show sports betting generated more than $3.7 million in tax revenue last month.
That's a 56% jump from August, 2024. The money goes toward water conservation projects across Colorado.
State gaming officials say the growth means every bet placed is a win for all Coloradans.
If you do have a gambling addiction, there are a number of available resources. For some of those resources, click here.
