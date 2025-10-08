Sports betting revenue is surging in Colorado, what the money goes towards

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado's sports betting revenue is surging. New state figures show sports betting generated more than $3.7 million in tax revenue last month.

That's a 56% jump from August, 2024. The money goes toward water conservation projects across Colorado.

State gaming officials say the growth means every bet placed is a win for all Coloradans.

If you do have a gambling addiction, there are a number of available resources. For some of those resources, click here.

