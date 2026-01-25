Sports bar preps for packed AFC Championship crowd in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The AFC Championship game is bringing big crowds to Colorado Springs sports bars, and one local establishment is preparing for another packed house.

Steve Pollard, general manager of Rhino's Sports and Spirits, said last week's Broncos versus Bills game drew hundreds of fans who filled the restaurant to capacity.

"If it's anything like last week, it was literally standing room only. I mean, sardines," Pollard said.

The restaurant was completely full within 30 minutes before kickoff last Saturday, creating a sea of orange jerseys and excited fans. But turning on the TVs is just the beginning of game day preparation for Pollard and his team.

"You'd never expect to run out of anything, and that's what we have learned over the years because we have run out of stuff before," Pollard said.

Rhino's Sports and Spirits has been open for twenty years. Pollard says he has learned some tips on how to be ready, and maybe even overprepared, for Sunday football.

"We have learned to prepare ourselves to stock up, have extra food, have extra alcohol so we don't run into that problem again," Pollard said.

The preparation process begins days in advance. Kitchen staff work around the clock leading up to game day to ensure they can handle the massive crowds. Pollard says everything is made in house.

"I have a lot of people in the kitchen. They're going to continue prepping into the evening for tomorrow, and the game doesn't start until one. So that gives us a lot of morning time to do a whole bunch of extra prep," Pollard said.

Regular customer Aaron Sandager appreciates the atmosphere the restaurant creates for Broncos games.

"It was filled in probably 30 minutes before the game and then, it just was all orange and everybody was having a good time and there's raffles at halftime. It's just a great place to come and watch sports, but definitely the Broncos," Sandager said.

The competitive nature of fans from either sides brings a fun atmosphere. Pollard says he livens the game day experience up by doing raffles and drink specials.

For Pollard, the extra work is worth it to provide fans with a memorable game day experience.

"Each year gets more intense, more energy, a bigger venue," Pollard said.

The AFC Championship game kicks off at 1 p.m., and Pollard said his team is ready to serve wings and drinks all afternoon to what he expects will be another standing-room-only crowd.

