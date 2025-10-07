Speeding and crosswalk concerns: Pueblo residents are worried about children's safety as they walk to school

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Neighbors on the east side of Pueblo are concerned about speeding on Constitution Road near school zones. Melanie Chavez lives along Constitution Road. She said cars going too fast are dangerous for children trying to cross the street and walk to school.

"It's scary, you know, living right here," said Chavez.

Chavez said speeding cars are a constant problem in her neighborhood.

"Oh yeah, it's like all hours of the day, people are in a hurry, they do not want to slow down," said Chavez. "And especially in the morning with the kids walking on the crosswalk, people don't care, they just go fast."

Chavez said students use the sidewalk on Constitution Road near Concord Lane to walk to and from school.

"And my son rides his bike around here after school, it is very concerning," said Chavez.

She said she has seen several close calls.

"Yesterday there was an incident where the kids were crossing the crosswalk and cars were flying. One car did not see another one stopping and so they honked at them and kids were just trying to cross the street," said Chavez.

Nearby is Franklin School of Innovation and Pueblo East High School, but the crosswalk near her home is just outside the school zone boundary.

"I just don't want anyone to get hurt, that is what concerns me," said Chavez.

Along the road, there are few crosswalk signs warning drivers about the crosswalk ahead. When I asked Chavez if those signs are enough, she said no.

Eleanor Sheahan

"No definitely not, either people do not see them or they do not care, maybe both," said Chavez.

When asked about potential solutions, Chavez suggested adding flashing lights.

"Maybe just some flashing lights, indicating there is a crosswalk or just to slow down in general," said Chavez.

A spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department said officers regularly patrol and monitor areas near schools and school zones.

"Once in a while there is a cop sitting there clocking people, but not often," said Chavez.

Pueblo Police say so far this year, the department has responded to 90 traffic issues along Constitution Road from Bonforte Boulevard to Troy Avenue, including 63 traffic stops, 13 accident reports and 21 citations.

"Slow down, be patient, I mean you're in a hurry to go where? People's lives are more important than where you got to be when you got to be there," said Chavez.

Police say if neighbors are worried about speeding near their homes or school, they should report those concerns to the city's traffic department, or call 911 if it is an emergency.

