Speed Skater Eric Heiden loans gold medals to Olympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As the countdown to the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina hits 100 days, Eric Heiden, the speed skating icon from the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics is in Colorado Springs.

He is lending his five gold medals for display at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

“They've been sitting at home for the last 45 years and I thought it would be a great place for them to reside for a while, especially leading up to the Olympics,” said Heiden.

Heiden competed in the 1976 Innsbruck Olympics; then four years later dominated with five victories at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

"I went into the1980 Olympics hoping that I could skate well and that when I left the ice, I didn't leave anything behind, and I would tell you that it was really five of the best races I could have ever skated."

The excellence broke multiple records.

Heiden said, “The last one in particular really stands out, which is the 10,000. Last race of my career and to walk off the ice with a gold medal and the world champion and world record was something I didn't think was going to be possible.”

Heiden went on to compete in the Tour De France.

He then earned his medical degree becoming an Orthopedic Surgeon.

He has remained active in the speed skating community using his Olympic experience and medical skills to consult speed skating hopefuls.

He knows anticipation for the start of the Olympics in Milan-Cortina is quickly building, especially among athletes.

“The next 100 days are going to be stressful for a lot of them.”

Some are working to balance training to peak when the games start in February.

Others still must secure eligibility at qualifying events between now and then.

Heiden said, “The Olympics, once every four years. And sometimes it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and so you do not want to make a mistake. So, you’ve got to rely on your intuition, rely on your coaches, and the people supporting you.”

Heiden’s competition days have long passed.

He is now an enthusiastic fan of the Winter Olympics every four years.

“I get excited every time I see the Olympics.”

___

School district realigns guidelines for senior artwork amid student's religious design Academy School District 20 updated its guidelines Tuesday because of religious messaging on high school student parking spots. School district realigns guidelines for senior artwork amid student's religious design

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.