Spectator Down! Response ready at the U.S. Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tens of thousands of spectators will be following the action during the U.S. Senior Open Golf Championship at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

The size of the crowd puts in place a Special Event response designation by the City of Colorado Springs to help keep everyone safe.

“We put together a team, overhead team for this event,” said Colorado Springs Fire Marshal, Kris Cooper, “Fire Department, Police Department, Office of Emergency Management, Colorado State Parks and Wildlife, USGA.”

The groups collaborate in a command center during the tournament.

Work has been happening for 18 months looking at scenarios and strategies for possible issues.

“We've developed contingency plans based upon weather, based upon wildlife, on the course, based upon other threats that are potential,” said Cooper.

There is also a presence on the course and in neighborhoods surrounding it.

The Broadmoor Fire Department and hotel security take care of the guest areas.

Colorado Springs Police Department handles traffic control in the area.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) brings in a team of medics to patrol the course and team-up with medical professionals working in several pop-up clinics located on the course.

CSFD Medical Lieutenant and Special Events Coordinator, Brian Kurtz said, “If we need hydration, and they're going to stay on site and they just need time, because they're new to our elevation, we can put them in the clinic setting. If they need an ambulance to get to a hospital for further care, we have means to get them off the course into an ambulance and take them to the appropriate care.”

There are several fire stations near the tournament location.

The issue if they respond is reaching patients through a golf course and large crowds.

“To bring an outside company with a large fire engine and an ambulance into the scene, it could be complicated to get to the patient's side to get them the care they need,” said Kurtz.

The Special Events strategy for the U.S. Senior Open is positioning nearly a dozen teams of firefighters in zones across the 18 holes of the course.

“One of the things that we've recognized as a fire department is when we have high concentrations of people at large events, we're more likely to have medical incidents and they need more help in those areas.”

If someone has a problem they can be transported to one of the pop-up clinics or an ambulance with an ATV type vehicle.

The goal is to discretely offer aid so focus stays on the golf.___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.