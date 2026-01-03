Space X Falcon 9 rocket seen across the southern Colorado sky Friday evening

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — News5 received several photos of what looks to be a comet shooting across the night sky. It's actually the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which launched from the Vandenberg, California Space Force Base on Friday.
This was Space X's first launch of 2026, and was launched around 7 p.m. The rocket was carrying an Earth observing satellite.
Have you seen the rocket? You can submit your photos of it below:
