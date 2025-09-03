Space Command vs. Space Force: What makes them separate?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Understanding the distinction between Space Command and Space Force as the community faces the reality of Space Command's planned departure from the city.

Some people downtown weren't sure what the difference was. Joan, who moved to Colorado Springs in March, initially thought she understood the difference.

"I thought I did until you just asked me, I really just thought they were interchangeable," Joan said.

The mix-up is common, according to Rebecca, who used to work for the Space Force and has seen this confusion firsthand.

"Space Force prepares, trains, and equips guardians in the areas of space. Space Command goes and carries out space warfare," Rebecca said.

The distinction becomes clearer when examining each organization's role. Space Force is a branch of the military, focused on preparing its members for space defense and combat. Space Command, as its name suggests, directs different branches of the military, personnel, and resources together to complete missions. While this can include Space Force, it doesn't always.

Space Command's website addresses this as their first frequently asked question, highlighting how common the confusion is. Looking at military command structures globally, there are different command groups across the world, including the Springs-based Northern Command.

"There's a lot of space military operations that are not going to necessarily follow the command," said Bill Craighead, UCCS Economic Forum director.

Craighead said understanding this distinction helps people grasp what impact losing Space Command would have on Colorado Springs.

"We are going to lose some high-paying jobs, but we've got a really well-developed space, aerospace, and defense industry complex in the region," Craighead said.

At this point, it remains unclear whether defense contractors will follow Space Command to Huntsville. Craighead said there are still many opportunities for business in Colorado Springs, including with the Space Force.

