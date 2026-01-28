Southern Colorado rodeo community reacts to PRCA’s plan to move headquarters to Wyoming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) is preparing to move its headquarters out of Colorado Springs after decades in the city.

The organization’s board has approved a non-binding agreement that would relocate the PRCA headquarters to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The PRCA says Cheyenne has offered to build a new Hall of Fame and headquarters facility. If finalized, the transition could take place by 2029.

PRCA leaders say the decision was not easy, but one they believe is necessary for the organization’s long-term future.

“It’s disappointing,” said Paul Woody, chief marketing officer for the PRCA. “There’s a lot of anxiety among our leadership.”

Still, Woody says the organization had to focus on what would best position it for the next several decades.

“The business environment in the state of Colorado is not necessarily conducive to our operations,” said Woody. “The opportunity to build a world-class facility from the ground up is something we had to consider.”

The PRCA says its next steps include securing land and finalizing funding with Wyoming lawmakers. The organization is currently operating under a memorandum of understanding, with a clearer timeline expected within the next 90 to 120 days.

The announcement has sparked reactions across Southern Colorado’s rodeo community. For Lacey Singleton, founder of Sober Cowboy, rodeo has been a lifelong passion.

“I’ve had horses since I was a little kid,” said Singleton.

She says hearing that parts of the rodeo community are leaving Colorado is difficult, but not surprising.

“The lack of support for the AG industry in Colorado is super disappointing,” said Singleton. “I don’t blame the PRCA or PBR (Professional Bull Riders) for moving out of here.”

Singleton worries the move could have ripple effects across the state’s rodeo scene.

“With the PRCA moving out of Colorado, I fear we’re going to lose more PRCA rodeos,” she said. “The biggest thing I have for Colorado is to care about the western agricultural industry and that starts with supporting local rodeos.”

