Several law enforcement agencies across southern Colorado worked to collect toys and coats for families in need.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said the collection happened at the Woodland Park Walmart on Friday. They began the collection at 10 a.m.

Joining them were agencies like the Woodland Park Police Department, Victor, Colorado Volunteer Fire Department and Lake George Fire Protection District.

Teller County deputies said they will also be collecting non-perishable food items. The drive goes until 2 p.m.

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