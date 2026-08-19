Southbound I-25 to close overnight Wednesday, expect delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers should be aware of an overnight closure that will shut down I-25 Wednesday night.
Drivers will be routed off at the Garden of the Gods exit and directed to Centennial Boulevard to get back on the interstate.
One lane will close around 8:00 p.m., with the full closure beginning at 12:00 a.m. Thursday. By 6:00 a.m., the roadway will reopen to traffic.
For more information about the closure, click here.
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