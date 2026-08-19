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Southbound I-25 to close overnight Wednesday, expect delays

I-25 Closure
Colorado Department of Transportation
I-25 Closure
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers should be aware of an overnight closure that will shut down I-25 Wednesday night.

Drivers will be routed off at the Garden of the Gods exit and directed to Centennial Boulevard to get back on the interstate.

One lane will close around 8:00 p.m., with the full closure beginning at 12:00 a.m. Thursday. By 6:00 a.m., the roadway will reopen to traffic.

For more information about the closure, click here.
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Beulah residents demand disaster declaration after deadly flash flooding

Natural disaster after natural disaster. The Pueblo and Custer County communities have faced a devastating wildfire and now another flash flood.

Beulah residents demand disaster declaration after deadly flash flooding

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