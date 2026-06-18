Southbound I-25 is closed in Pueblo following a crash; expect delays

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers heading southbound along I-25 through Pueblo should expect delays this morning.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a traffic accident at the City Center Exit (98) on the southside of Pueblo and are asking people to avoid the area.

No details about the crash have been shared at the time of this article's publishing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

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