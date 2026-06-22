Southbound I-25 closed south of Wigwam following crash, expect delays

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has shut down all of southbound I-25 south of Wigwam.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the crash is between Rancho Colorado Boulevard (exit 119) and County Line Road (exit 116), which is located south of the International Pikes Peak Raceway.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a semi hauling cares went off the road into the median and hit the guardrail. They say the semi then overcorrected and rolled.

CSP says one person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

A detour is in place in the area, and you are asked to watch for emergency crews on the scene. At this time, it is unclear when southbound I-25 will reopen.

CSP says northbound I-25 is experiencing extremely slow conditions due to the crash scene in the southbound lanes. For the latest updates on the crash, click here.

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