'Someone started screaming and banging on doors,' neighbors help each other out in midst of devastating fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A fire at the Montecito Apartments near South Murray Boulevard and East Platte Avenue in southeast Colorado Springs early Sunday morning left two people in critical condition and forced dozens of residents from their homes.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m., with residents awakening to fire alarms and neighbors banging on doors to alert others of the danger.

"We heard the fire alarm. We didn't think anything of it, until someone started screaming and banging on doors," said Atti Pesetsky.

Ron Wilson, who has lived in his apartment for nearly six years, was sleeping when the alarm sounded.

"I was home sleeping and a lot of people were home sleeping. Then, the alarm went off," said Wilson.

Pesetsky described the frightening scene as residents tried to escape.

"It was scary. We opened our door and couldn't see," said Pesetsky.

Wilson and other residents gathered in the parking lot while firefighters responded to the emergency.

"We were just in the parking lot, then we were there waiting for the fire department to do what they had to do," said Wilson.

The Red Cross established a relief area atThe Citadel Mall, a few miles from the apartment complex, to assist displaced residents. Wilson was able to stay with his in-laws, but others like Pesetsky, who recently moved to Colorado Springs from Nebraska, had nowhere to go.

"We just moved here from Nebraska a few weeks ago," said Pesetsky.

Neighbors stepped up to help each other during the crisis.

"I'm talking to my neighbors now, making sure they have what they need," said Pesetsky.

According to Pesetsky, the quick actions of neighbors may have saved lives. She said one person went back into the burning building to rescue someone who had fallen and hit their head.

"There were two people in the apartment, and one of them got taken out by the guy who went back in," said Pesetsky.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. As of Sunday evening, it was unclear when residents would be able to return to their homes, with many expecting significant smoke damage to their units.

