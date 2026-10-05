Suspect dead, another person injured in Pueblo shooting Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead, and another is injured following a shooting in the overnight hours of Monday, according to police.

Police responded around 1 a.m. following a ShotSpotter alert along Lynwood Lane on the city's southwest side.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and began providing medical aid. While treating the victim, more gunshots were heard.

Officers established a perimeter and, following a search, a person was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was holding an "AR-style rifle".

The victim and the suspect have not been identified at the time of this article's publication. If you or anyone you know is in crisis, help is out there; begin by calling the National Suicide Helpline at 988.

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